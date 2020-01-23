Royal Bank of Canada Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $180.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,852,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,950. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

