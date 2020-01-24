Royal Bank of Canada Increases Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $160.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,232. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

