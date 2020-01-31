Royal Bank of Canada Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $44.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 4,079,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,805. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

