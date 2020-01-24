Royal Bank of Canada Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$48.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.83.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$37.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel