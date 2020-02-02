Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

