Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $255.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

