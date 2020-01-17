Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,791. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

