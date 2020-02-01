Royal Bank of Canada Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.50.

CAE stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 759,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,126. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 31.13.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

