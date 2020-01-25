Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.73.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.06 and a 52 week high of C$73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

