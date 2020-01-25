Royal Bank of Canada Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $135.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

