Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 41,149,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. AT&T has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

