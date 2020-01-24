Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,549,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686,467. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -394.54 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

