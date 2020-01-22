Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a $43.50 price target on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $30.03 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

