Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYCB. Stephens reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.06 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 75,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,660,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 744,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 464,682 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

