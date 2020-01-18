Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

ET stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

