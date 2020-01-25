Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $56.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

