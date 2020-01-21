Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,188 ($28.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,005.16. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

