Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

