Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,280.91 ($108.93).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,175 ($120.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,936.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,390.54. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,210 ($81.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

