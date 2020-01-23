Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.88.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

