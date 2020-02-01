Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

FRA:DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €8.28 ($9.63). 27,408,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.33 and a 200 day moving average of €6.93.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

