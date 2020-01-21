Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

