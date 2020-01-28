Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,941 shares of company stock worth $987,623 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

