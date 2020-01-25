Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

