Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised L Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

LB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,433,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,685. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Overbought