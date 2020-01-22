Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of WU opened at $27.32 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $62,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

