Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $530.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $315.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSLA. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

TSLA stock opened at $650.57 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $23,678,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?