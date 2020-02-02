Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $105.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NYSE:APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

