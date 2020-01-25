Royal Bank of Canada Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 1,900

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of LON BHP traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,779 ($23.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,494 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,784.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,780.09. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

