Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 7,516 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,546.08.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.86, for a total value of C$898,932.85.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$106.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$97.30 and a 52 week high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

