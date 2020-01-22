Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBS. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 223.90 ($2.95) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders bought 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,976 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

