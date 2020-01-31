Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $217.78

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $217.78 and traded as high as $223.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $220.90, with a volume of 11,970,468 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.69.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

