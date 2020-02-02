Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBS. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE RBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 1,630,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,112. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 74,683 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

