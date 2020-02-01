Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) insider Katie Murray purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($196.79).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Katie Murray acquired 62 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

On Thursday, November 28th, Katie Murray acquired 64 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($195.32).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 218.30 ($2.87) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?