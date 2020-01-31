Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Short Interest Update

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 168,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,612. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?