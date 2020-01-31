Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $9.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

