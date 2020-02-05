Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 3,303,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,320. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

