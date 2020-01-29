Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

