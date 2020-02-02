Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

