Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading