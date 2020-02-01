Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell's analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Oddo Securities cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,994.40 ($26.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

