Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given Media Impact Score of -2.00

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

RDSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Main First Bank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,248.50 ($29.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 895.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,232.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,340.74.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?