Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,189 ($28.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,235.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,326.97.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

