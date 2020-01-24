Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.80

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,179 ($28.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,324.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

