Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,000 ($26.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,232.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,306.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

