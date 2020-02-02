Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Gap Down to $53.84

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.73, but opened at $53.84. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 657,083 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund