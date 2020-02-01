Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.35

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 149362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

