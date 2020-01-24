Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RYDAF opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

