Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,009.50 ($26.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,231.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,314.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDSA shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

