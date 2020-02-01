Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Plans $0.47 Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,232.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,306.78. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

